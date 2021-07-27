Vadodara civic body proposes to construct deep recharge wells

The proposal, moved by the office of the City Engineer, states that the project is to be undertaken in private residential colonies, by raising funds for the VMC's 80% share through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. (Representational Image)

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Tuesday put forth a proposal before the Standing Committee to promote a project to construct deep recharge wells for rainwater harvesting in the residential colonies of the city.

The project has been the proposed on the lines of the existing policy for construction of RCC roads in colonies on an 80:20 sharing basis.

The proposal, moved by the office of the City Engineer, states that the project is to be undertaken in private residential colonies, by raising funds for the VMC’s 80% share through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

The proposal comes 12 years after VMC, in 2009, issued a notification making it mandatory for upcoming constructions within its limits to have percolating wells for rainwater harvesting.

However, the civic body did not strictly enforce the notification so far.

The new proposal states, “Currently, it is being undertaken in most government lands and developers undertaking new construction have been asked to create a recharge well. However, the need is to execute the project in the existing residential societies. A PPP model can simplify this project. The project will be undertaken on a cost-sharing ratio of 80:20, in which the VMC will pay 80% of the costs through funding from PPP model or through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and the residential society will bear 20% of the cost.”

The project, initiated by the Futuristic Planning Cell of the VMC, would require residential colonies to submit their approved layouts, documents pertaining to constructions permissions from the civic body as well as the completion certificate. The proposal states, “Ideally, the well would be constructed in the common plot of the society or an internal area which is not concretized. It cannot be done for individual flats but for the common use of all residents of the residential colonies. In case the society is not a registered cooperative housing society, the members will have to decide a person to head the committee. The annual maintenance of the well would be the responsibility of the society as well as the safety management of the same.”

The Standing Committee will meet on Thursday to discuss the proposal.