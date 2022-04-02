Vadodara civic body increases administrative wards to 19

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Friday increased the number of administrative wards in the city from 12 to 19, with an aim to “provide people-friendly civic administration”.

Executing a proposal approved by the Standing Committee in January this year, the VMC now has 19 wards to correspond with the number of electoral wards of VMC, thus making it a “single ward” for administrative and electoral purposes.

On Friday, VMC opened seven new ward offices to the public. The move will enable citizens living in one election ward to also approach the corresponding ward office, territorial jurisdiction of the administrative ward being the same as the electoral ward.

The order to transfer existing and appoint new officers to the stipulated posts in each ward — Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Revenue Officer, and Ward officers, was issued late on Thursday evening.

In the second round of appointments, VMC will also designate Additional Engineers, Executive Engineers, and Assistant Engineers to each ward to attend to civic issues. Thereafter, VMC will also appoint sanitary inspectors as well as other sanitary staff and sweepers to each ward.

With expansion of the city limits under VMC, the Municipal Commissioner had, on January 11, put forth the need to increase the number of administrative wards to 19.