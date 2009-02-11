Vadodara civic body asks department heads to inform promptly about new recruits

After realising that the heads of different departments at the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) have kept the top brass in the dark over the issue of fresh recruitments,a letter has been shot to report to the deputy municipal commissioner about the availability of the new recruits.

The step has been taken to streamline the administrative process as also to keep a check on the manpower available. So far,the information about the total number of fresh recruits scheduled to join duty after selection,was not reported,resulting in a miscommunication.

We used to recruit people at key positions,and as part of the process,they were supposed to join on specific dates. But it was realised that some of them never turned up. For us the cause of concern was that if they did not join duty,then we should know about it so that further action can be taken. From now on,if such cases come up,we have asked officials to let us avoid the delay in further administrative process, said Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Administration) C M Makwana.

He said it is necessary to have prompt communication so that work is not affected due to administrative hiccups. As soon as we get the message about a new recruit not joining on time,we will get in touch with the candidate directly. If he or she is unwilling to join,we can immediately start hunting for a new candidate instead of waiting for weeks when the concerned department informs us about the inconvenience.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App