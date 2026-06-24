Vadodara poised to attract fresh investments, generate employment across emerging sectors: Industry leaders

The industrialists were speaking at a media roundtable organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Western Region. (Express Photo)

With a “strong industrial ecosystem”, skilled workforce and entrepreneurial culture, Vadodara is well-positioned to attract fresh investments and generate employment across emerging sectors, industry leaders said on Wednesday.

They were speaking at a media roundtable organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Western Region.

Industry leaders also said India will have to vastly expand its manufacturing base and seize the global China+1 opportunity if it hopes to become a $30-trillion economy by 2047, pointing out that the country’s next phase of growth would not be driven by agriculture alone.

Milon Nag, Deputy Chairman of CII Western Region and Chairman & Managing Director of K K Nag Ltd, said Vadodara continues to play a pivotal role in Gujarat’s industrial economy and remains one of the state’s most important manufacturing centres.