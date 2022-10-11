scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Vadodara: Child throwing tantrums, couple cornered for being ‘kidnappers’ until police verification

When the couple explained to the police that their child was hearing impaired and thus, also mute, the police sought an identity proof to resolve the matter.

Although the couple tried to reason with the crowd that had gathered, they could not convince the locals as the child was unable to verify their claims due to a speech defect. (Representational image)

A couple from Warasiya road of Gujarat’s Vadodara city were in for a shock when the locals dialled the cops suspecting them to be kidnappers of their five-year-old child, who was having a meltdown, driving through a busy market area of Navapura Monday. The ongoing social media rumours of child kidnappers on the loose resulted in the locals calling the police after the child was unable to coherently verify the claims of the couple.

A couple was driving through the Navapura market in their five-seater minivan Monday afternoon when their overwhelmed son was having a loud tantrum. The couple was surprised when the locals in the market stopped the minivan and questioned them if they were kidnappers. Although the couple tried to reason with the crowd that had gathered, they could not convince the locals as the child was unable to verify their claims due to a speech defect.

Soon, the locals called the police control room and a PCR van arrived at the spot. When the couple explained to the police that their child was hearing impaired and thus, also mute, the police sought an identity proof to resolve the matter.

More from Ahmedabad

“A team of police officials visited the house of the couple, taking along the child and verifying their documents. The process took a couple of hours. Once we were able to verify the documents and Aadhar card, we let the child be with them and resolved the misunderstanding… The parents were upset and asked us how could people make such an accusation but because the child was mute, they could not convince the crowd. We told them that it is a good sign that people are alert and called the police in the matter… Such proactive act by the citizens might help in cases of actual kidnappings,” Assistant Commissioner of Police, C Division, Megha Tewar, told The Indian Express. Tewar added that no police complaint had been filed in this case.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politicsPremium
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politics
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanismPremium
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanism
Pakistan and the US: Why General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s push to renew ties w...Premium
Pakistan and the US: Why General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s push to renew ties w...

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 03:35:20 pm
Next Story

Deepti Sharma gets back career-best third rank among T20 bowlers

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement