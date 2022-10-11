Vadodara: Child throwing tantrums, couple cornered for being ‘kidnappers’ until police verification

A couple from Warasiya road of Gujarat’s Vadodara city were in for a shock when the locals dialled the cops suspecting them to be kidnappers of their five-year-old child, who was having a meltdown, driving through a busy market area of Navapura Monday. The ongoing social media rumours of child kidnappers on the loose resulted in the locals calling the police after the child was unable to coherently verify the claims of the couple.

A couple was driving through the Navapura market in their five-seater minivan Monday afternoon when their overwhelmed son was having a loud tantrum. The couple was surprised when the locals in the market stopped the minivan and questioned them if they were kidnappers. Although the couple tried to reason with the crowd that had gathered, they could not convince the locals as the child was unable to verify their claims due to a speech defect.

Soon, the locals called the police control room and a PCR van arrived at the spot. When the couple explained to the police that their child was hearing impaired and thus, also mute, the police sought an identity proof to resolve the matter.

“A team of police officials visited the house of the couple, taking along the child and verifying their documents. The process took a couple of hours. Once we were able to verify the documents and Aadhar card, we let the child be with them and resolved the misunderstanding… The parents were upset and asked us how could people make such an accusation but because the child was mute, they could not convince the crowd. We told them that it is a good sign that people are alert and called the police in the matter… Such proactive act by the citizens might help in cases of actual kidnappings,” Assistant Commissioner of Police, C Division, Megha Tewar, told The Indian Express. Tewar added that no police complaint had been filed in this case.