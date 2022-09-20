scorecardresearch
Vadodara: Had to change venue 13 times due to BJP’s ‘threat calls’, says Arvind Kejriwal

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal says AAP, unlike the BJP, will enforce prohibition in Gujarat without allowing illicit liquor trade.

kejriwalKejriwal, who was earlier subjected to hooting and chants of “Modi, Modi” by volunteers of a spiritual group awaiting the arrival of their leader at the Vadodara airport, said that AAP will continue to uphold the law of prohibition of alcohol in Gujarat if elected to power. (Express file photo by Amit Mehra)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who arrived in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Tuesday afternoon, said that the BJP “threatened owners of 13 venues” that AAP was trying to book for a party event in the city. Stating that the BJP was resorting to “gundagardi (hooliganism)”, Kejriwal also said that AAP, unlike the BJP, will enforce prohibition in Gujarat without allowing illicit liquor trade.

Speaking to the media ahead of an interaction with teachers and parents in Vadodara, Kejriwal accused the BJP of contacting the owners of venues chosen by AAP for its event on Tuesday.

“They called up 13 venues and threatened them…We would pick one venue and immediately a call would follow, directing that AAP should not be allowed to hold a programme…Kejriwal should not be allowed. We had to change the venue 13 times,” Kejriwal alleged. “This is not fair. We are not enemies but co-contestants. Let’s be fair. You do your politics, let me do mine. But the BJP is resorting to gundagardi. They have not done this only to me, but to the people of Gujarat. The people of Gujarat are fed up with the BJP’s hooliganism,” he added.

Kejriwal, who was earlier subjected to hooting and chants of “Modi, Modi” by volunteers of a spiritual group awaiting the arrival of their leader at the Vadodara airport, said that AAP will continue to uphold the law of prohibition of alcohol in Gujarat if elected to power. “We will enforce the prohibition law. Unlike the BJP, which is supervising and conducting a business of illicit liquor worth Rs 1,300 crore…Everyone knows it is their own business…AAP is not a party that runs on illegal money. We have transparent accounts and money through honest means…,” he said.

Praising Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal said, “If Bhagwant Mann could make electricity free within three months, why did the other parties not give it for free for so many years? Where is all the money of the people of Punjab? Where did the previous parties stack all the money? I am a people person, I can do this.. I cannot play politics but ask me to give free electricity, I will do it.”

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 03:27:48 pm
