Vadodara census worker alleges assault during enumeration, unidentified man booked

A census enumerator in Vadodara has alleged that an unidentified man assaulted her fiancé and disrupted official census operations (File photo for representative use).

The Vadodara city police Sunday booked an unidentified man for allegedly assaulting the fiancé of a government-appointed census worker, abusing the couple and obstructing official census duties in the city’s Manjalpur area.

According to the complaint filed at the Makarpura police station, Rinku Damor, 32, an Anganwadi worker attached to the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) branch of the Women and Child Development Department in Jashoda Colony area, was assigned the area as a field enumerator for the ongoing census operation involving house-listing and building enumeration.

Damor, who resides at the Pratapnagar headquarters, stated that she and her fiancé, Prakash Baria, visited Dreamland Complex near Darbar Chokdi and Suncity Circle on Saturday at around 3 pm as part of the survey exercise. During the visit, Damor noticed that the shutter of Shop No. 23, operating as Angel Enterprise, was partially open. Following census protocol, she marked a census identification number outside the premises.