Vadodara cattle farmer finds crocodile in cowshed; here’s what happened next

A five-foot long crocodile strayed into a cattle shed in Dena village near Vadodara causing a scare among the livestock. Vishal Bharwad, a livestock farmer was shocked to find the reptile among his cattle in the shed in Bharwad Vas area of the village and alerted the Wildlife Rescue Trust, an NGO based in Vadodara.

Vishwamitri river which is home to crocodiles runs through this village while intersecting the Surya river. The reptile is suspected to have come from the river and entered the cattle shed around 9 pm on Thursday.

Bharwad reported the incident to the trust president Arvind Pawar who sent rescuers Hardik Pawar and Ishwar Chavda to the spot with forest department official Jignesh Parmar and began the operation to capture the crocodile without causing injuries to it.