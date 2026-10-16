Vadodara cattle farmer finds crocodile in cowshed; here’s what happened next

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

A five-foot crocodile entered a cattle shed in Vadodara’s Dena village.

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readVadodaraUpdated: Oct 16, 2026 04:58 PM IST
Crocodile: Officials said that for nearly an hour of effort, the team secured the reptile and handed it over to the Vadodara forest department. (Special arrangement photo/ Image enhanced using AI)Officials said that for nearly an hour of effort, the team secured the reptile and handed it over to the Vadodara forest department. (Special arrangement photo/ Image enhanced using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

A five-foot long crocodile strayed into a cattle shed in Dena village near Vadodara causing a scare among the livestock. Vishal Bharwad, a livestock farmer was shocked to find the reptile among his cattle in the shed in Bharwad Vas area of the village and alerted the Wildlife Rescue Trust, an NGO based in Vadodara.

Vishwamitri river which is home to crocodiles runs through this village while intersecting the Surya river. The reptile is suspected to have come from the river and entered the cattle shed around 9 pm on Thursday.

Bharwad reported the incident to the trust president Arvind Pawar who sent rescuers Hardik Pawar and Ishwar Chavda to the spot with forest department official Jignesh Parmar and began the operation to capture the crocodile without causing injuries to it.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Officials said that for nearly an hour of effort, the team secured the reptile and handed it over to the Vadodara forest department. The crocodile’s presence in a shed housing cattle and buffaloes had raised concerns for the safety of the livestock and caused much panic among the residents. The team captured the reptile safely by first blindfolding it. The rescuers then pinned down the reptile by sitting down on its back. Once the jaws of the reptile was secured, it was packed into a cage and handed over to the Vadodara forest department.

Officials said that for nearly an hour of effort, the team secured the reptile and handed it over to the Vadodara forest department. (Special arrangement photo) Officials said that for nearly an hour of effort, the team secured the reptile and handed it over to the Vadodara forest department. (Special arrangement photo)

The Vishwamitri river, which is claimed to have had around 50 crocodiles in 1960, now has a population of more than 400. Across Vadodara district, the Vishwamitri, Dev, Dhadhar and Narmada rivers, along with various lakes, are estimated to harbour more than 1,000 crocodiles. A protected specie under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, crocodiles usually stray out of the river into human habitats during monsoon.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 16: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments