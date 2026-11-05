A CNG cylinder explosion ripped apart a parked car in Vadodara’s Navayard area in the wee hours of Thursday (November 5), injuring five people and sending pieces of the car flying up to 200 metres away, police said.

The blast in Ramwadi took place around 2 am on Thursday. A rocketing piece of metal pierced a woman’s leg, and flying metal debris injured four other residents of the area.

The five injured individuals were identified as Deepikaben Makwana, Ushaben Makwana, Naginbhai Parmar, Savitaben Vaghela, and Vinaben Parmar. All of them were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said eyewitnesses have stated that the car, a hatchback, burst into flames late on Wednesday night, triggering panic in the area. Residents called the Fire Brigade, but in the meantime, several curious residents turned up to see the burning vehicle.