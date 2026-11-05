Aditi Raja is an Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, wi... Read More
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A CNG cylinder explosion ripped apart a parked car in Vadodara’s Navayard area in the wee hours of Thursday (November 5), injuring five people and sending pieces of the car flying up to 200 metres away, police said.
The blast in Ramwadi took place around 2 am on Thursday. A rocketing piece of metal pierced a woman’s leg, and flying metal debris injured four other residents of the area.
The five injured individuals were identified as Deepikaben Makwana, Ushaben Makwana, Naginbhai Parmar, Savitaben Vaghela, and Vinaben Parmar. All of them were taken to hospital for treatment.
Police said eyewitnesses have stated that the car, a hatchback, burst into flames late on Wednesday night, triggering panic in the area. Residents called the Fire Brigade, but in the meantime, several curious residents turned up to see the burning vehicle.
Suddenly, the CNG cylinder exploded, tearing the vehicle apart and scattering metal fragments across a large area in the neighbourhood, and damaging a roadside kiosk nearby. A team of the TP-13 fire station meanwhile reached the spot and brought the situation under control.
Nayan Makwana, whose sister Deepikaben was among the injured, said he was putting up decorative lights for Diwali when he heard a loud explosion. A friend called to alert him that a car was on fire and to ask him to move his vehicle, which was parked nearby, away from the burning car.
But just as he stepped out to do so, Makwana said, the CNG cylinder exploded. “A metal rod from the car flew off and pierced my sister’s leg,” he said.
Makwana alleged that the owner of the car had got a CNG kit installed in the vehicle barely 15 days ago. When the owner was parking the vehicle in the lane, residents had objected because children often played there, Makwana said. However, the owner had allegedly said that he had parked the car there only temporarily because he needed to drive his father to the airport, Makwana said.
“I want the car owner to bear the hospital expenses of my mother and sister,” Makwana said.
The kiosk that caught fire after the blast belonged to Makwana’s differently abled father. Three bicycles, chairs, and stocks of snacks and chocolates were destroyed, he said. Metal fragments were flung across three lanes, with one person near a temple also sustaining an injury to the leg.
After fire personnel, police, and ambulances reached the spot, firefighters eventually brought the blaze under control, and prevented it from spreading further.
Police were investigating the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the CNG cylinder explosion, including the installation of the gas kit.
“We have not lodged an FIR yet in the case as the initial probe is on to ascertain the cause of the incident… Four persons were injured but they are stable and recovering,” Police Inspector A M Gadhavi of Fatehgunj police station told The Indian Express.