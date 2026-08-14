Man sets ablaze stock trader’s car in Vadodara after ‘Rs 4.5-cr feud, video of dog worth Rs 60K’

Vadodara police said the accused claimed that he was awaiting repayment of Rs 4.5 crore he had lent to Purani after borrowing it from his clients. (Express photo)

A stock market trader boasting about buying a pet dog for Rs 60,000 on social media allegedly triggered a man with whom he had a financial dispute worth Rs 4.5 crore, resulting in the latter vandalising and setting on fire the trader’s car, Vadodara police said on Friday.

According to Bapod police inspector DD Ladumor, the suspect, Divyanshusinh Chauhan, is an investment agent who allegedly torched Ankur Purani’s sports utility vehicle after watching a social-media video purportedly showing Purani boasting about a new dog he had bought for Rs 60,000. The inspector said Chauhan claimed that he was awaiting repayment of Rs 4.5 crore he had lent to Purani after borrowing it from his clients.