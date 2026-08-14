Man sets ablaze stock trader’s car in Vadodara after ‘Rs 4.5-cr feud, video of dog worth Rs 60K’

According to Bapod police inspector DD Ladumor, the suspect, Divyanshusinh Chauhan, is an investment agent who allegedly torched Ankur Purani’s sports utility vehicle.

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readVadodaraAug 14, 2026 07:29 PM IST
Vadodara car arsonVadodara police said the accused claimed that he was awaiting repayment of Rs 4.5 crore he had lent to Purani after borrowing it from his clients. (Express photo)
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A stock market trader boasting about buying a pet dog for Rs 60,000 on social media allegedly triggered a man with whom he had a financial dispute worth Rs 4.5 crore, resulting in the latter vandalising and setting on fire the trader’s car, Vadodara police said on Friday.

According to Bapod police inspector DD Ladumor, the suspect, Divyanshusinh Chauhan, is an investment agent who allegedly torched Ankur Purani’s sports utility vehicle after watching a social-media video purportedly showing Purani boasting about a new dog he had bought for Rs 60,000. The inspector said Chauhan claimed that he was awaiting repayment of Rs 4.5 crore he had lent to Purani after borrowing it from his clients.

Purani had allegedly lost the money in the stock market.

The incident unfolded around 2.30 am on August 11 at the complainant’s residence on Ajwa Road, where Chauhan arrived with a heavy metal bar. He allegedly smashed the windows of Purani’s car, which was parked inside the compound, and set it ablaze with the use of petrol.

The fire reportedly alerted people in the neighbourhood. The fire department and Bapod police were informed of the incident then. CCTV footage of the said incident was also scanned, said Ladumor.

Chauhan was eventually traced and arrested on April 13. Ladumor said Chauhan claimed that a court case for recovery of investment money was pending against Purani. According to the police, Purani allegedly used the money for stock trading, resulting in losses. The money was allegedly not returned, leading to a dispute that eventually reached court.

Later, a court released Chauhan on bail. Ladumor said the vehicle was returned to its owner after completion of a forensic examination.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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