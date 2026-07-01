Vadodara bus services operator suspends operations after contract expires, services resume after VMC okays extension

The disruption began early on July 1, when around 160 city buses operated by Vinayak Logistics went off the roads without prior public notice. (File photo)

Commuters in Vadodara city were left stranded for a brief while on Wednesday morning after city bus services operator Vinayak Logistics abruptly suspended operations following the expiry of its contract with the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), prompting the civic authorities to step in and approve a last-minute extension of the contract for three months.

The disruption began early on July 1, when around 160 city buses operated by Vinayak Logistics went off the roads without prior public notice, triggering confusion and long waits at bus stops during peak commuting hours as travellers were unprepared for the development.

The crisis was resolved only around 10:30 am when the VMC granted the operator an interim three-month extension, allowing services to resume from 11 am. The restored fleet of 160 buses will now operate alongside the 30 newly launched electric buses introduced by the civic body on Monday.