Vadodara: Bus driver held for injuring three cows

Sayajigunj police arrested a driver of the city bus services late Monday night for knocking down and grievously injuring three cows in Fatehgunj area of the city.

Advertising

According to a complaint filed by a student of Maharaja Sayajirao University, driver Dhanji Khisti was driving at a high speed as there was less traffic on the road and rammed the bus into the cows. Animal activists who rushed to the spot took the cows to a veterinary clinic after giving first aid.

People gathered in large numbers but the driver managed to flee, abandoning the bus in the middle of the road.

Police later arrested Dhanji from his house and booked him under IPC sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees.) and under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act (1988).