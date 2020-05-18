Vadodara: Bus carrying 18 migrants catches fire, none hurt

According to onlookers as the bus went up in flames, the passengers jumped out of the windows to save their lives.(Reprresentational/Express Photo by Arul Horizon) According to onlookers as the bus went up in flames, the passengers jumped out of the windows to save their lives.(Reprresentational/Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Eighteen migrant labourers had a narrow escape after the bus ferrying them to a relief camp at Sayajipura caught fire near Khodiyarnagar area of the city on Monday afternoon. No one was injured in the accident, officials confirmed. The bus had started from the Sama sports complex.

According to onlookers as the bus went up in flames, the passengers jumped out of the windows to save their lives. The flames melted the window panes and heavy smoke continued to billow out of the bus until the firefighters arrived. Four firefighters were rushed to the spot to contain the fire. The fire was brought under control within half an hour.

The diver and the conductor allegedly fled the spot. “We are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. Another bus was immediately arranged to ferry the stranded passengers to their destination. If it comes to light that there was any kind of negligence on the part of any person in the bus, necessary action will be taken,” said Amit Chaudhari, Panigate fire station officer.

“We are yet to assess if any of the passengers lost any valuables or belongings in the fire, since they had departed in the second bus immediately after we arrived,” Chaudhari added.

