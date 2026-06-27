Bullet train project, GIFT City in focus at key Vibrant Gujarat growth summit in Vadodara

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) will host a seminar titled ‘High-Speed Rail Corridor as a Catalyst for Economic Growth and Regional Development’ on June 29 at GSFC University under the banner of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences (VGRC), positioning the city as the urban and economic nerve centre of India’s first bullet train project. The seminar comes at a time when policymakers, planners and global experts are set to gather in the city next week to chart how high-speed rail can reshape growth across Gujarat.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is expected to be present for the event, along with Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal and Gujarat Urban Development Minister Kanubhai Desai, the VMC said. At the centre of the discussions will be the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor, India’s first bullet train project, and its potential to transform regional connectivity, urban development and investment patterns across Gujarat.
As one of the key stations on the corridor, Vadodara is being projected as a major beneficiary of transit-oriented development, industrial expansion, innovation-driven growth and investment inflows linked to the project.
The seminar will feature two panel discussions bringing together experts in urban planning, economics, institutional finance, infrastructure design, railways and placemaking to deliberate on both regional and global experiences in high-speed rail-led development. Among the themes slated for discussion are transit-oriented development strategies, station-area planning, integrated mobility systems, climate-responsive urban design, green building standards and collaborative governance models.
The panels will also examine international best practices from Japan and other high-speed rail networks, land value capture mechanisms, public-private partnership models, floor space index norms and multi-modal connectivity frameworks.
Employment generation, equitable development and heritage-sensitive planning around Vadodara’s station influence zone are also expected to feature prominently in the discussions. The event will include the signing of memoranda of understanding with universities to promote academic collaboration and knowledge partnerships aimed at unlocking the corridor’s development potential.
Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, or GIFT City, will also highlight its emergence as India’s international financial gateway at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Summit in Vadodara. A dedicated session titled ‘GIFT City: International Financial Gateway of India’ will bring together leaders from banking, fund management, international exchanges and the financial regulator to discuss opportunities in global finance and investment. As of March 2026, GIFT City hosted over 1,500 entities and 27,000 professionals, with banking assets of $111 billion and fund commitments exceeding $39 billion. It has also become a major hub for aircraft leasing, ship leasing, treasury operations and cross-border financial services.
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
Expertise:
Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including:
Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground.
Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case).
Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions.
Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More