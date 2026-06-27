Bullet train project, GIFT City in focus at key Vibrant Gujarat growth summit in Vadodara

The panels will also examine international best practices from Japan and other high-speed rail networks. (File Photo/AI Generated)

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) will host a seminar titled ‘High-Speed Rail Corridor as a Catalyst for Economic Growth and Regional Development’ on June 29 at GSFC University under the banner of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences (VGRC), positioning the city as the urban and economic nerve centre of India’s first bullet train project. The seminar comes at a time when policymakers, planners and global experts are set to gather in the city next week to chart how high-speed rail can reshape growth across Gujarat.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is expected to be present for the event, along with Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal and Gujarat Urban Development Minister Kanubhai Desai, the VMC said. At the centre of the discussions will be the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor, India’s first bullet train project, and its potential to transform regional connectivity, urban development and investment patterns across Gujarat.