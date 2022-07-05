scorecardresearch
Monday, July 04, 2022
1 killed, 2 injured in boiler blast at powder coating workshop in Vadodara

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
July 5, 2022 12:33:05 am
A man was killed and two others were injured in a boiler blast at a powder coating workshop at Ajwa Road in Vadodara Monday.
The blast took place at the unit named M/s Kachwala Brothers. Dilawar, the brother of the workshop’s owner, was killed in the blast.

Officials of the Vadodara Emergency and Fire Services (VFES) said that three gas cylinders that were found in a hazardous location inside the unit were removed to avoid more explosions.

The VFES officials said they received a call about a blast in Sardar Estate Monday afternoon.

The fire official attending the call at the spot said, “The unit named M/s Kachwala Brothers is into the work of powder coating. They had a boiler, which exploded around noon, grievously injuring one man named Dilawar, who is the brother of the owner Shabbir Kachwala. Dilawar succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital… two others who have suffered minor injuries are being treated.”

The official said, “We have begun the probe and are yet to ascertain if the unit was authorised and following the forms… There are glass shards everywhere, and a brick wall has collapsed. According to local residents, there were only three people inside the unit when the blast occurred.”

