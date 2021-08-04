Vadodara: Body of ASI’s son recovered from lake

Police sent Neeraj’s body for postmortem and took his belongings into custody.

A day after he allegedly jumped into a lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city, the body of 23-year-old Neeraj Pawar, son of an assistant sub-inspector attached to the Vadodara city police, was recovered on Wednesday.

The Vadodara Fire and Emergency Services (VFES) recovered the body from Undera lake after they relaunched the search that was halted Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, Neeraj left home after leaving a purported note in which he said that he was going to jump into Undera lake. The TP-13 fire station of Vadodara city launched a search operation in the lake where Neeraj left his bicycle and slippers on the bank.

Aniruddh Zala, Sub-fire officer, TP-13, said, “We received a call regarding a man jumping into the lake on Tuesday and we launched a search operation but it was halted when it got dark. We resumed the search early morning on Wednesday and recovered his body.”

Police sent Neeraj’s body for postmortem and took his belongings into custody. A case of accidental death has been registered and an investigation has started into the alleged suicide. Police said Neeraj, who was unemployed, was suffering from depression.