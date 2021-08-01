Vadodara BJP wants slaughterhouse closed to mark Vijay Rupani’s birthday

The Vadodara unit of the BJP requested the city’s slaughterhouse to remain closed on Monday to mark the birthday of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The party workers will go around and ask private meat vendors to close down, BJP city president Dr Vijay Shah said.

In a release issued on Sunday, the BJP has said that “in the history of the city, in a first-of-its-kind tribute to a sitting Chief Minister, the slaughterhouse in the city will remain closed on August 2 to pay respect to Rupani”, since he is a believer of Jainism that preaches non-violence. .

The BJP release said, “Slaughterhouses across the state remain closed on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti every year. Therefore, since Vijay Rupani is a staunch believer of the principles of non-violence of Jainism, city unit president Dr Vijay Shah had appealed to the administrators of slaughterhouses in the city to keep their facilities closed for one day on Monday to mark the birthday of Vijay Rupani. They have all agreed to close the slaughterhouses. This is the first time in the history of the city that the slaughterhouses have been closed in support of the BJP President’s request.”

The association of butchers, who mainly belong to the Qureshi community, told The Indian Express that they had not received any request from the party or intimation by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) which runs one slaughterhouse in Kalupur area of the city and regulates legal slaughter in private shops.

Hanif Qureshi, President of the Qureshi Jamat of Vadodara, told this newspaper, “We have not received any notice from the authorities nor has anyone from the party approached any member of our community. So the private meat shops will remain open as usual. The butchers, however, were told on Sunday that the slaughterhouse will remain closed on Monday, without any reasons. This is illegal because the VMC can only close the slaughterhouse on pre-decided days of the year by official notice.”

When The Indian Express contacted some butchers who sell meat at the VMC slaughterhouse, they said that the officer of the corporation, who issues the daily receipt to the vendors, verbally informed them that the place will remain closed on Monday.

Qayyum Qureshi, 42, who has been selling meat at the VMC slaughterhouse since the last 28 years said, “The officer came this morning to issue the usual daily receipts to the vendors. He verbally informed everyone that the slaughterhouse will remain closed on Monday and we should not come there. When we asked him why was there no notice being pasted, as it is usually done on official closure days of the year, he did not give us any explanation. We did not even know that it is the birthday of Vijay Rupani.”

Mohammad Ibrahim Qureshi, who is a second-generation butcher at the slaughterhouse and has been selling meat from here for 13 years, said, “We make about Rs 1,000 per day from the sale of meat from here. We are unaware of why the slaughterhouse is closed tomorrow. The officer did not give any reasons or ask us for our opinion. But since it is an order from the authorities, even if verbal, we will have to follow it or they will harass us in other ways.”

“There are about 15 days in a year when they want the slaughterhouse to remain closed. Why should someone’s choice of profession or the choice of the meal be an impediment to someone else’s belief? This is not right and it is an injustice to the poor butchers, who are in fact, only selling the meat owned by some richer trader of the city. If this is another day added to the list of the no-meat days, there will be more BJP leaders, who will also seek similar honour. What will the poor butchers do?”

The medical officer for health of VMC, Dr Devesh Patel, said, “We have made a request to the butchers and they have agreed to close the slaughterhouse tomorrow. Since it is not a day on the official list of slaughterhouse closure, we cannot enforce it or issue a notice. It has to be closed voluntarily by the butchers. If anyone comes tomorrow to sell their meat, we will not be able to stop them or send them back.” Patel did not comment on the claims made by butchers that the VMC health officers did not seek their consent but only informed them that the slaughterhouse will remain closed on Monday.

Vijay Shah told The Indian Express that the party had written to VMC to close its slaughterhouse on Monday and approached seven private meat vendors to join in support. Shah said that the BJP leaders would go around the city on Monday and ask other private shops to also close down to show respect to Rupani.

Shah said, “There are specific no-meat days officially declared. These days are notified officially. These notifications are based on religious beliefs of people. So, as the president of the city BJP, we have requested the slaughterhouses to remain closed as a way of showing respect to the Chief Minister, on his birthday, since he believes in Jainism. We expect this (closure of business for one day) out of them. But it is their choice. Our party workers will go out tomorrow and request all meat shops in the city to close but we will not force them.”