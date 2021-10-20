Vadodara BJP seeks introductory meetings with new police officers

The city unit of Vadodara BJP has sent a five-point suggestion to Gujarat Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghavi seeking, among other things, an introductory meeting with new police officers appointed in the city in the future.

The suggestion comes days after an alleged argument between Vadodara Mayor Keyur Rokadia and MP Ranjan Bhatt with a police inspector at a public event over the arrangement of chairs to maintain social distancing as per the Covid-19 protocol. Rokadia and Bhatt got into an alleged altercation with a police inspector at an event in the city on Friday when the police officer allegedly asked the mayor to vacate a chair to maintain social distancing for Covid-19. The agitated BJP leaders then raised an objection to the tone and language used by the officer. A video of the heated argument between the police and the leaders had gone viral.

On Sunday, during his visit to Vadodara, Sanghavi had called for suggestions for the home department. In response, BJP City President Dr Vijay Shah Tuesday sent a five-point suggestion, which also highlighted the need for the introductory meeting. “When newly-appointed or transferred police officers assume their duties (in Vadodara), they must hold an introductory meeting with the elected representatives as well as the top leaders of the party (BJP). Since the new police officials do not know the important persons in the city, they do not take representations made by the elected (civic body) corporators and the city unit of the party (BJP) seriously. This leads to conflicts. Therefore, it is a request that the new police officers must hold a meeting with top leaders while assuming office in the city,” the letter stated.

The suggestions included a request to consider new police stations for the expanding city, the development of the police ground as a sports ground under a PPP model.