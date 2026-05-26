BJP MLA writes to CM, flags ‘poor quality’ construction of new bridge over Meshri River in Vadodara

Alleging serious irregularities in the construction of a newly built bridge over Meshri River in his Assembly Constituency in Vadodara district, Inamdar has sought a "vigilance inquiry" into the matter. (File Photo)
With just over a month to July 9, which marks one year of the Gambhira bridge collapse in Vadodara that killed 22 people and triggered widespread outrage over dilapidated public infrastructure works, fresh allegations of “poor quality” bridge construction by MLA Ketan Inamdar of the ruling party, stirred a political storm on Tuesday.
Inamdar, who has written to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel alleging serious irregularities in the construction of a newly built bridge over Meshri River in his Assembly Constituency in Vadodara district, has sought a “vigilance inquiry” into the matter.
Inamdar, who is known for writing strongly worded letters to the government, has claimed that cracks and damaged RCC surfaces have appeared despite the structure being opened only recently. The letter concerns a bridge and an approach road constructed over the Karad and Mesri Rivers near Parthampura village in Savli taluka at a reported cost of around Rs 24 crore. In his complaint to the Chief Minister, Inamdar said cracks developed on the bridge road and portions of RCC had started peeling off was a “serious matter”. He alleged that “poor execution” by contractors and officials was tarnishing the government’s image despite large public expenditure on infrastructure projects.
The letter states, “The government spends substantial public funds to improve basic infrastructure and civic facilities for citizens, but due to poor execution by contractors, agencies or employees, the reputation of the government gets tarnished… A vigilance inquiry should be initiated… the strictest possible action against those found responsible should be ordered.”
Inamdar’s letter comes at a significant time – just a month before marking one year of the Gambhira bridge collapse, which led to increased public scrutiny on infrastructure safety.
Inamdar’s letter Tuesday has also reignited the internal displeasure among ruling party MLAs over the functioning of “sections of the bureaucracy and implementation agencies”.
This is also the second time in five months that a BJP MLA from Vadodara district has raised concerns over works of ‘officials’. On January 8 this year, five BJP MLAs – Ketan Inamdar, Akshay Patel, Shailesh Mehta, Chaitanyasinh Zala and Dharmendrasinh Vaghela – had jointly written to the Chief Minister complaining that officers were not functioning properly and questioning their administrative approach and attitude toward public representatives.
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On April 1, the Gujarat Roads and Bridges department (R&B) reopened Gambhira-Mujpur bridge after temporary repair work. A long span open web girder was launched on the two piers of the bridge from where the slab had collapsed on the morning of July 9, 2025, killing 22 persons. The bridge has been reopened to facilitate the daily movement of around 3,500 workers. The July 2025 collapse of the bridge had meant sudden disruption of routine for the residents of Anand district, who mainly used the bridge to travel to work in industries in Padra taluka of Vadodara district as well as Bharuch.
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
Expertise:
Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including:
Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground.
Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case).
Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions.
Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More