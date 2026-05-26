BJP MLA writes to CM, flags ‘poor quality’ construction of new bridge over Meshri River in Vadodara

Alleging serious irregularities in the construction of a newly built bridge over Meshri River in his Assembly Constituency in Vadodara district, Inamdar has sought a "vigilance inquiry" into the matter. (File Photo)

With just over a month to July 9, which marks one year of the Gambhira bridge collapse in Vadodara that killed 22 people and triggered widespread outrage over dilapidated public infrastructure works, fresh allegations of “poor quality” bridge construction by MLA Ketan Inamdar of the ruling party, stirred a political storm on Tuesday.

Inamdar, who has written to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel alleging serious irregularities in the construction of a newly built bridge over Meshri River in his Assembly Constituency in Vadodara district, has sought a “vigilance inquiry” into the matter.

Inamdar, who is known for writing strongly worded letters to the government, has claimed that cracks and damaged RCC surfaces have appeared despite the structure being opened only recently. The letter concerns a bridge and an approach road constructed over the Karad and Mesri Rivers near Parthampura village in Savli taluka at a reported cost of around Rs 24 crore. In his complaint to the Chief Minister, Inamdar said cracks developed on the bridge road and portions of RCC had started peeling off was a “serious matter”. He alleged that “poor execution” by contractors and officials was tarnishing the government’s image despite large public expenditure on infrastructure projects.