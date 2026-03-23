Suspended Vadodara BJP corporator, ex-MLA’s daughter join Congress ahead of civic polls

Parul Patel said that she was forced to sever ties with the BJP as the party had "repeatedly disrespected" her over the Harni issue. (File image)

Ahead of the upcoming Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) polls, suspended BJP Corporator Ashish Joshi of Ward 15 as well as Deepa Shrivastav, daughter of former BJP MLA Madhu Shrivastav from Waghodia, joined the Congress on Monday. The developments came minutes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi departed from Vadodara after addressing a gathering of tribal leaders.

Joshi was suspended from the BJP last year for “indiscipline” following the incident in which two mothers of victims of the January 2024 Harni Boat tragedy had interrupted Chief Minister Bhpendra Patel’s speech in May last year.

Joshi and Deepa were welcomed into the Congress by Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Chavda and Leader of Opposition Tushar Chaudhary along with AICC leader Mukul Wasnik. Along with Joshi, his BJP colleague from Ward 15, Parul Patel, as well as social activists Swejal Vyas and Karni Sena’s Mahendrasinh Rathod also joined the Congress.