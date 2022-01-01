Vadodara: BJP corporator’s son caught drunk, viral video shows leader in heated argument with cops

The police Saturday arrested the son of a BJP corporator of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) under a prohibition case for allegedly being found in an inebriated state during a checking drive in the Old City area late Friday night.

Following the detention, the corporator, Jhelum Choksi, was seen involved in a heated argument with the police officers at City police station, a video of which went viral Saturday.

In the video, Choksi is seen grabbing a police complaint book and arguing with the officers over her son Krunal’s detention. The video further shows both Choksi and Krunal shouting at the officers and Krunal complaining to his mother that the officers denied him even a glass of water.

A livid Choksi is seen questioning the police over the delay in giving water to her son, who claims in the video that he is feeling “scared and anxious” and needs water. Later, Choksi tells the police officers to disperse from the scene, asking, “Why have you all gathered here? This (being caught inebriated) is not such a big crime that you need to corner him like that.”

When a police officer responds to Choksi and tells her that they are all on duty and can be present anywhere in the police station, an irked Choksi tells them to go to their respective duty places and carry on with work.

Later, Choksi, who was also joined by her supporters, is seen trying to free Krunal from the custody of a police officer taking the accused under arrest. She was also heard saying, “I am a corporator, you cannot arrest my son by holding him like that…you must leave his hand.”

The officers at the police station are seen thwarting the attempts of the BJP leader and her supporters who are seen trying to interfere in the procedure. The police lodged an FIR against Krunal in the wee hours of Saturday morning and later formally arrested him under various provisions of the Gujarat Prohibition Act, 1949.

In the FIR, an Assistant Sub-Inspector who is the complainant, said, “During the night patrol of the area under the jurisdiction of the City police station, a man was spotted shouting expletives in the public. He appeared to be in a highly intoxicated state. He was brought to the police station around 1:30 am and he identified himself as Krunal Rakesh Choksi, speaking in a slurred speech. When the police asked him to produce his permit to consume alcohol, he informed the officer that he did not have a permit. Therefore, he was booked under the Sections of the Prohibition Act.”

Despite repeated attempts, Choksi remained unavailable for a comment. Vadodara Mayor and BJP leader Keyur Rokadia was also unreachable for a comment on the matter.