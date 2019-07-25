Toggle Menu
Vadodara: Bike thieves allege torture in custody, police deny

When the accused were presented in court on Tuesday, their lawyer said they were ruthlessly beaten up by police, and demanded a medical examination.

Police unearthed details of 20 such bikes worth Rs 3,95,000. (Representational Image)

Five bike thieves arrested by the Panchmahals Local Crime Branch have alleged that they were tortured in police custody. The accused Lukmaan Ishak, Sajid Idrish, Mushtaq Ahmed, Sajid Hayat, Ayyub Bandi and Tahir Yakul were caught near Vejalpur trying to sell a stolen bike.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to stealing bikes from Chhota Udepur, Mahisagar, Dahod, Anand, Panchamahal, Aravalli and Surat. Police unearthed details of 20 such bikes worth Rs 3,95,000. Of the five, Mushtaq and Ayyub co-owned a garage in Ghoghamba, from where they sold the loot.

The police, however, has denied these claims.

