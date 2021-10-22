Vadodara: 7-day-old baby missing, police start probe

The Vadodara district police on Friday began a probe into the alleged case of the kidnapping of a seven-day-old baby, who went missing while the family was sleeping in their hut in Liloria village in Waghodia taluka.

The district police has launched a probe with the help of Forensic Science experts in the case registered at Waghodia police station.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of October 20 when the baby was asleep in the cot with his mother, Sangeeta Devpujak.

The complaint, filed by the baby’s father Punam Devpujak, a resident of Borsad in Anand, states that Sangita had delivered the baby at the government referral hospital in Jarod on October 15.

“At around 2 am on Wednesday, Sangita woke up and saw that the child was missing. Her mother was also sleeping close by but they did not hear any sound,” said a police officer of Waghodia police station said.

“The family does not suspect anyone in the case. They tried to find the child for a day and finally decided to approach the police. We have launched a hunt in the area. Since it is a small village, there are no CCTV cameras around. The possibility of an animal having taken away the child cannot be ruled out as huts in the village are surrounded by a thicket,” the officer added.