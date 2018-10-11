Vadodara: At least 19 arrested for clash between two groups

Rabari and 10 others were booked for rioting. Rabari and 10 others were booked for rioting.

Police arrested 19 persons in connection with vandalism and stone-pelting that gripped Khodiyarnagar area of Vadodara city Tuesday night. While sources claimed that the attacks were a part of the ongoing hate attacks against north Indian migrants in the state, police completely ruled it out.

According to a complaint filed by 18-year-old Ravindra Rathod, a resident of Porsa village in Madhya Pradesh who sells sonpapdi, he was allegedly attacked by one Sunil Rabari and 10 others for refusing to give them sonpapdi for free on Tuesday. According to the complaint, Rabari had come to Rathod’s shop and demanded a packet of sonpapdi for free but Rathod refused. The two then entered into a verbal altercation, which escalated into rioting late Tuesday night when Rabari accompanied by a group of 10 persons vandalised Rathod’s bike and pick-up truck and began pelting stones at his neighbourhood, injuring one person.

On Wednesday a cross-complaint was filed against Rathod and 10 of his aides by one Mahesh Marwadi, 30, who lives in the same neighbourhood. Marwadi alleged that Rathod and his aides came to his house Tuesday night with sharp-edged weapons and threatened him, following which a clash broke out between the two groups, Marwadi alleged. Both Rabari and Rathod were among the 19 arrested.

