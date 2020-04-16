Vadodara APMCs to resume operations

Vadodara has eight APMC markets. (Express File) Vadodara has eight APMC markets. (Express File)

All the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) yards in Vadodara will resume operations from Thursday, the district administration said Wednesday.

The decision came a day after the state government had announced opening of the APMCs in a staggered manner. The decision was taken in the interest of farmers for the rabi harvest season.

“The district registrar will ensure that social distancing be maintained. The registrar and the district agriculture department will ensure smooth operations and functioning of the APMCs,” a release by the district collector read.

Vadodara has eight APMC markets, with those in Karjan, Waghodia, Desar and Savli catering to grains, Padra and Vadodara catering to vegetables and Dabhoi and Shinor catering to wholesale markets.

