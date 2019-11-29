Vadodara Anti-narcotics drive: Samples collected from 21 food trucks outside schools

According to the police, they had received inputs that street food vendors were allegedly using dosages of addictive substances to increase customers. (Representational Image) According to the police, they had received inputs that street food vendors were allegedly using dosages of addictive substances to increase customers. (Representational Image)

In continuation to the ongoing drive by the Vadodara police against the drugs’ menace in the city, the police in collaboration with the Health Department carried out a drive outside schools on Thursday morning.

The drive conducted by over 50 police officials, ended with samples being collected from 21 lorries, parked outside schools across the city. The samples will now be sent for Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) testing to identify the presence of any addictive materials.

According to the police, they had received inputs that street food vendors were allegedly using dosages of addictive substances to increase customers. “Based on the tip-off, we had planned to initiate the drive outside schools. Our main targets were the street food vendors outside school premises. We can only confirm whether or not the input we have received is true after the test reports are out. If any of the reports are positive, immediate action will be taken. The shop or lorry will be sealed and the owner will be booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Jaydeepsinh Jadeja.

Food Inspector Manisha Shah said, “We conduct routine drives, which does not include tests to detect the presence of narcotics. This particular drive was carried out in coordination with the police under their anti-drugs drive and a separate sample will be sent for FSL testing to detect the presence of any narcotic substances in the food.”

In the drive which started a week ago, the police has already detained 71 youngsters who were found to be consuming illegal drugs. Four of them have been sent to the de-addiction centres at the Gotri medical college and SSG hospital. Two persons, an owner of a medical store and another paan shop owner, have been arrested for selling addictive syrups without proper prescriptions. “Our focus will now shift to the carriers, suppliers and people who store any kind of illegal drugs. Strict action will be taken against them,” Jadeja added.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App