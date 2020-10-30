Vadodara advocate booked for ‘stabbing’ daughter

Navapura police has launched a hunt to track down the advocate who is said to have gone into hiding after the incident. (Representational)

The Vadodara police has booked an advocate for allegedly stabbing his daughter in her arm while she was filming a domestic fight between her parents.

In a complaint filed at the Navapura police station, the complainant said her father was having a fight with her mother and brother at home and stabbed her in a fit of rage when she tried to film the incident on Wednesday.

Navapura police has launched a hunt to track down the advocate who is said to have gone into hiding after the incident. According to the complaint, the advocate was involved in an argument with his wife and asked his mother to record a video message, “saying bad things” that his wife does.

“When I tried to film him putting pressure on my grandmother to speak ill of my mother on a video, he lost his cool, rushed towards me and pulled me by my hair. He then threw me down and asked me how dare I record the video. He threw my phone to the ground and when I tried to get it, he stabbed me in my arm to prevent me from reaching the phone. When the neighbours arrived hearing me screaming in pain, he threw the knife and escaped. He is ill-tempered and has been picking up fights with my mother and brother over petty issues. I have previously complained to the police about his behaviour but nothing has come out of it,” the complainant, who is a student of Polytechnic College at MS University in Vadodara, has said in her complaint.

The police have booked the advocate under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for attempt to culpable homicide under (308), assault (323) and intentionally insulting or provoking breach of peace (504).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd