Vadodara administration launches blood collection drive

Around 123 people donated blood on Wednesday. (Representational Image) Around 123 people donated blood on Wednesday. (Representational Image)

Within a day of the Vadodara district administration initiating a blood donation drive in association with local blood banks and Indian Red Cross society, 123 people donated blood on Wednesday.

The district collector, on Tuesday, assigned 12 vans to six blood banks in the city to facilitate travel of registered and voluntary blood donors in order to replenish depleting blood banks amid COVID-19 lockdown. Within an hour of its launch, the facility saw 39 donors donating blood, and an additional 93 people on Wednesday donated blood.

A joint meeting was held by the Vadodara Collector and Vadodara Municipal Corporation officials with the blood banks from the city to begin the drive. Vadodara at present has six blood banks.

District Collector Shalini Agarwal told this newspaper that the administration is also opening an online registration platform to allow new volunteers to donate blood. “It is imperative in times of a medical crisis like COVID-19,” Agarwal said.

Since Sunday, Vadodara has reported no positive cases, and 28 samples which were sent for testing have tested negative. Of the nine positive cases, the first detected case was discharged after complete recovery on Tuesday. Two other patients have also recovered but are yet to be discharged.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd