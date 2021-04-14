Vadodara: 92% ICU beds occupied as cases spike

Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society GMERS-run Gotri Covid-19 hospital in Vadodara scale up testing as the city witnesses a surge of cases. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

With 441 positive cases, Vadodara touched a new high of Covid-19 cases on a single day on Tuesday, the Vadodara Minicipal Corporation bulletin said. The district now has a total of 33,616 cases and 272 fatalities due to Covid-19, two of which were reported Tuesday.

Of the nearly 11,000 beds that have been added to Vadodara’s Covid-19 hospital, around 8,000 were occupied until Tuesday evening. Of these, about 92 per cent of the 1,772 ICU beds and 82 per cent of oxygen-equipped beds were occupied.

Vadodara Collector, meanwhile, has directed the district health department to increase the number of Covid-19 beds at three hospitals in Dabhoi taluka from the current 41 to 110. A 30-bed Covid Care Centre also began functioning from a girls’ hostel at Savli taluka from Tuesday. Agarwal had requested three institutes in Savli to join hands to create a total 90-bed facility for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the 500-bed dedicated Covid-19 hospital set up by Vadodara Municipal Corporation at Yajnapurush Sabhagruh of BAPS at Atladra started operating from Tuesday. Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Vinod Rao said, “In the next two to three days, the ICU and ventilators will also be installed here. Currently, 45 Covid-19 patients requiring oxygen support are being shifted here from Gotri Hospital.”

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals (GSFC), Vadodara, as a ‘special gesture’ has also started diverting oxygen meant for industrial use for medical consumption from Monday. “We will be getting close to 10 tonnes of daily oxygen from GSFC to meet our increasing demand of about 130 tonnes a day,” Rao said.

The administration has also deployed 1,700 second-year students from across 15 government and private nursing colleges in Vadodara as Nursing Sahayaks in city hospitals empanelled for Covid-19 treatment.