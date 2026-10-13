Rs 8-crore gold vanishes in 12 minutes from Vadodara showroom ahead of launch

It took just 12 minutes for 5.5 kg of gold jewellery worth Rs 8.28 crore to disappear on Sunday from a showroom in Gujarat’s Vadodara city that was set to be inaugurated. The consignment had arrived for the proposed inauguration ahead of Dussehra. By the time a Mumbai-based company’s sales manager returned from a washroom break, two bags of gold were gone.

The police filed a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust at the Bapod police station following a complaint by Himanshu Jain, a sales manager with Yugan Gold Private Limited, which operates from Zaveri Bazaar in Mumbai. The police have formed four teams to trace the businessman named in the complaint and two unidentified men allegedly seen carrying away the jewellery.

According to Jain’s complaint, he handles the supply of gold ornaments to jewellery merchants across Gujarat and collects payments for his company. Jain told the police that he had been conducting business with the main accused, Bhavikkumar Soni, who runs a jewellery shop in Dakor, since 2017.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Soni allegedly told Jain that he had opened a new showroom, Shri Ambika Jewellers, at Sai Ganesh Complex near Zavernagar on Waghodia Road in Vadodara city. He subsequently sent a list of ornaments required for the showroom’s proposed inauguration ahead of Dussehra.

Acting on the order, Jain arrived in Vadodara on Sunday with approximately 5.5 kg of gold jewellery valued at Rs 8.28 crores, the complaint states. The incident occurred while the jewellery was being displayed at the showroom. According to the complaint, Soni and Jain’s brother, Neil, left the premises for lunch, while Soni assured them that the two bags containing the gold would remain safe. They locked the shop from outside before leaving. Jain, meanwhile, went towards the washroom.

Unlocked shop, missing gold

When he returned about 12 minutes later, Jain found the shop unlocked. A check inside revealed that both bags containing the gold jewellery had disappeared, although other ornaments remained at the premises. The CCTV footage from the area allegedly shows two unidentified men arriving on a blue two-wheeler and leaving with the bags. The police are examining the footage to identify the men and establish how they gained access to the showroom.

The complaint has also raised questions about Soni’s whereabouts after the incident. According to the account given to the police, Soni, who had gone out with Neil Jain, had subsequently complained of dizziness and excused himself while his mobile phone was switched off.

Story continues below this ad

Suspicion of pre-planned operation

G B Babhaniya, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said, “We suspect that the order for a large quantity of gold, ostensibly for a new showroom opening ahead of Dussehra, may have been part of a pre-planned operation.”

“The four police teams are using CCTV footage and technical surveillance to trace the suspects and have begun raids at various locations. We are working to piece together the sequence of events leading to the disappearance of the consignment and determine the roles of those involved.”