Rs 8-crore gold vanishes in 12 minutes from Vadodara showroom ahead of launch
The Vadodara police have launched a search after a Mumbai-based gold firm reported the theft of 5.5 kg of gold jewellery, suspecting a pre-planned operation involving a local jeweller and two unidentified men.
It took just 12 minutes for 5.5 kg of gold jewellery worth Rs 8.28 crore to disappear on Sunday from a showroom in Gujarat’s Vadodara city that was set to be inaugurated. The consignment had arrived for the proposed inauguration ahead of Dussehra. By the time a Mumbai-based company’s sales manager returned from a washroom break, two bags of gold were gone.
The police filed a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust at the Bapod police station following a complaint by Himanshu Jain, a sales manager with Yugan Gold Private Limited, which operates from Zaveri Bazaar in Mumbai. The police have formed four teams to trace the businessman named in the complaint and two unidentified men allegedly seen carrying away the jewellery.
According to Jain’s complaint, he handles the supply of gold ornaments to jewellery merchants across Gujarat and collects payments for his company. Jain told the police that he had been conducting business with the main accused, Bhavikkumar Soni, who runs a jewellery shop in Dakor, since 2017.
Soni allegedly told Jain that he had opened a new showroom, Shri Ambika Jewellers, at Sai Ganesh Complex near Zavernagar on Waghodia Road in Vadodara city. He subsequently sent a list of ornaments required for the showroom’s proposed inauguration ahead of Dussehra.
Acting on the order, Jain arrived in Vadodara on Sunday with approximately 5.5 kg of gold jewellery valued at Rs 8.28 crores, the complaint states. The incident occurred while the jewellery was being displayed at the showroom. According to the complaint, Soni and Jain’s brother, Neil, left the premises for lunch, while Soni assured them that the two bags containing the gold would remain safe. They locked the shop from outside before leaving. Jain, meanwhile, went towards the washroom.
When he returned about 12 minutes later, Jain found the shop unlocked. A check inside revealed that both bags containing the gold jewellery had disappeared, although other ornaments remained at the premises. The CCTV footage from the area allegedly shows two unidentified men arriving on a blue two-wheeler and leaving with the bags. The police are examining the footage to identify the men and establish how they gained access to the showroom.
The complaint has also raised questions about Soni’s whereabouts after the incident. According to the account given to the police, Soni, who had gone out with Neil Jain, had subsequently complained of dizziness and excused himself while his mobile phone was switched off.
G B Babhaniya, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said, “We suspect that the order for a large quantity of gold, ostensibly for a new showroom opening ahead of Dussehra, may have been part of a pre-planned operation.”
“The four police teams are using CCTV footage and technical surveillance to trace the suspects and have begun raids at various locations. We are working to piece together the sequence of events leading to the disappearance of the consignment and determine the roles of those involved.”
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
Expertise:
Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including:
Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground.
Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case).
Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions.
Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More