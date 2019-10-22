Vadodara: 6 injured in blast at blower manufacturing company

Six people were injured after a boiler exploded at a blower manufacturing company, Chemshell company in Vadodara’s GIDC- Makarpura area, on Monday evening. Of the six injured, two are said to be in a critical condition while others have sustained burn injuries but are said to be in a stable condition. All the injured have been moved to SSG hospital for treatment.

Advertising

Those injured have been identified as Bhaskar Nath (36), owner of the company and five other employees, Khumansinh Bhabhor (32), Subhash Chitre (33), Rajesh Jain (35), Vishwas Sol (37), Srikant Borse (38). Bhabhor and Chitre are said to be in a critical condition.

As per preliminary information, the accident took place after a boiler exploded during a routine testing of the machineries at the company. The said boiler was a part of the machinery being used to extract bio oil from single-use plastic. The machine, with a capacity of 100 litre liquid plastic, exploded due to an increase in pressure created from the vapourised form, fire officials said.