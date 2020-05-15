Vadodara: 55-year-old woman raped and killed with stab wounds on eyes; man held

A knife has been recovered from the spot. A knife has been recovered from the spot.

A 55-year-old woman was found murdered with her throat slit and stab wounds on her face and eyes from the ravines of Mini river near Angadh village in Vadodara on Thursday.

Police has arrested Chutku Dindayal Yadav (50), a contractual labourer in connection with the crime. According to the complaint filed by the victim’s daughter, the woman had gone to graze her buffaloes in the ravines on Thursday morning.

When she did not return till afternoon, her children started a frantic search for her.

According to police, when her daughter reached the ravines, she could hear her mother crying and followed the voice to look for her. Finally, she found her mother naked, with stab wounds on her body, the daughter said in her complainant. She informed her brothers who then informed the police. The woman was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead.

A knife has been recovered from the spot. “We traced the accused from the phone that was found from the spot. He has confessed to committing the crime. We have booked him for murder,” said BH Shingrakhia, police inspector, Jawaharnagar police station.

“The accused has also confessed to have raped her and stabbed her in the eye so that she could not identify him. Preliminary reports have confirmed that she was sexually assaulted,” Shingrakhia added. The accused has been booked under IPC section 302 (murder) and 376 (rape).

Meanwhile, 15 other labourers residing with the accused were evacuated after villagers in large numbers rounded them up after the incident.

