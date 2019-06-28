Vadodara: 5 held after video of man, woman being beaten up goes viral

A day after a video that showed villagers beating up a man and woman after tying them up went viral, Dahod police arrested five out of the seven accused on Thursday morning.

The arrested include the 23-year-old woman’s husband, Nilesh Machar, and his relatives Jayanti Machar, Raju Machar, Mitesh Machar and Prabhu Machar. The other two accused have been identified as the woman’s father and brother.

The video that was shot on Tuesday showed villagers surrounding the victims as the man is tied with a rope. He was first thrashed by the woman’s family members. The woman is then pulled aside and the man was stripped naked before being beaten up again.

After the video went viral on Wednesday, the Dahod cyber crime team tracked down the victims from Kaliya village of Fatepura taluka of Dahod. The man in the video was identified as Arun Bhabhor (28).

Sukhsar police reached the village and spoke to the victims and registered an FIR against seven people based on Arun’s complaint under IPC sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 120 (B) (Whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy).

According to the police, Arun was in a relationship with the woman for the past one year. The woman was married to Nilesh for four years and the couple has a child. On June 4, she left home with Arun to Balasinor and started living with him and his family. On June 25, Nilesh and family members reached Arun’s home at around 5am, forcefully took the couple back to Kaliya village where the entire village had assembled. The man was also stripped naked and thrashed with sticks, while the woman was tied up and thrashed, police said.

“Immediately after the video came to our notice, we initiated investigation. As per preliminary investigations and statements of both the victims, an FIR was filed against seven accused in the case. More names will be added as the investigation proceeds,” said Hitesh Joysar, SP, Dahod.

The victims were also provided primary treatment. “Both of them are stable. No major injuries were reported,” Joysar added.