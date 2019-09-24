Vadodara: 35-year-old man arrested for trying to set his wife on fire

The Rajpipla police on Monday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly trying to set his wife on fire. Anila Vasava (32) sustained severe burn injuries on her hands, chest and legs. She is now undergoing treatment and said to be out of danger.

Anila has alleged that her husband Mukesh Vasava (35) used to hit and abuse her since they got married. The couple has three children. On Sunday, an argument ensued between the couple over Mukesh’s alleged extramarital affair with a woman from a different village. The argument soon turned violent when in a fit of rage, Mukesh poured petrol on Anila and set her on fire.

Hearing her cries, their neighbours and children ran to rescue her and doused the fire. Meanwhile, Mukesh had managed to flee the spot. Anila was immediately rushed to the hospital and the police was informed. Based on her complaint, Mukesh was booked under IPC sections 307 (Attempt to murder) and 498 K (Enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a married woman).

“The complainant had sustained severe injuries but is now stable. She is under observation right now,” said Investigating officer, R N Rathwa. “She has alleged that the two had regular fights and the accused used to beat her up. However, for the last two years, the mental and physical torture had increased. when Mukesh used to abuse her or hit her on earlier occasions, the matter was resolved at family level or panchayat level. It was never brought to the police. Anila was also suspicious that he had an extramarital affair, which only led to more tensions between the two. On Sunday evening, when the two were alone at home, Mukesh tried to set her on fire. He had run away from the village but we tracked him down and have arrested him,” he added.