Vadodara: 34-year-old man arrested with two elephant tusks

A 34-year-old man was arrested with two elephant tusks in Subhanpura area of the city on Thursday.

Acting on a tip off, the Vadodara forest department along with the Vadodara police laid down a trap and visited the accused, Vinayak Purohit, at his residence as dummy customers. Purohit was caught red-handed while trying to sell the tusks.

According to the police, Purohit informed them that his grandfather had brought the tusks from Africa in the late 1960s. Since he was facing financial crisis, he had decided to sell them and fetch a hefty price. The police are, however, yet to ascertain these facts.

The two tusks weighing around 2 kg each and 110 cm long have been seized by the forest department and have been sent for testing.

Police have booked him under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and are carrying out investigations to ascertain the facts.

“The tusks have been sent for examination to check exactly how old are they and if the claims are true. Depending upon the results, we will take the investigation further if any more persons were involved and where he exactly got the tusks,” a police official said.

