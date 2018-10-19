Vadodara: 30-year-old dies of swine flu, total toll now eight

Till Monday, 1,411 cases of swine flu had been registered in the Vadodara. Till Monday, 1,411 cases of swine flu had been registered in the Vadodara.

A 30-year-old woman from Valan village in Karjan district of Vadodara succumbed to swine flu on Thursday while undergoing treatment at SSG hospital here. With this, total number of death due to the H1N1 flu in Vadodara since September 1 has reached eight.

Meanwhile three others, a 78-year-old man from Subhanpura, 48-year-old man from Jetalpur and a 40-year-old woman from Makarpura, tested positive on Thursday.

Of the 357 samples taken 72 people have tested positive in Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) limits and 23 in Vadodara districts, so far.

Of the 72 cases within VMC limits, 51 have been treated, 15 are stable, five deaths have been reported while one patient is in a critical condition. In Vadodara district, of the 23 positive cases, 16 have been treated, four are in a stable condition and three have died.

Till Monday, 1,411 cases of swine flu had been registered in the city, while the total deaths remained 36. A total of 1,148 patients had been treated and discharged from hospitals till Monday.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App