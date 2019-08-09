Vadodara: 3 crocodiles spotted in Navlakhi pond, 1 rescued

The forest department on Thursday rescued one three-feet long crocodile from Navlakhi pond, an artificial water body created last year. Effort is on to rescue two more crocodiles spotted in the pond, forest officials said.

The forest department has two days to capture all the crocodiles from the pond before the last day of Dasama Puja when people will immerse idols in the water body. The pond was created in August last year ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi as an alternative to the Sursagar lake, which is undergoing renovation, for idol immersion.

At least 22 crocodiles were rescued from residential areas in Vadodara city and district in the last one week. These reptiles had ventured into residential areas after water levels in the Vishwamitri river rose due to heavy rain and floodwaters entered the city and parts of the district last week.

Explained Flood hassles The 15-feet deep temporary pond, Navlakhi, was built in 2018 ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi and does not have a natural habitat for aquatic animals. The pond also does not have enough resources to feed the crocodiles who would go without food if they are not rescued from the pond immediately. In natural ponds, the forest department creates a C-shaped fencing inside the pond to demarcate the boundaries and avoid any animal-human conflicts. So, crocodiles can co-inhabit in natural ponds and lakes along with humans who use the banks for various chores like bathing, washing clothes etc.

“We were informed that three crocodiles were spotted in the pond. We sent our team from the forest department and volunteers to rescue the reptiles. We have managed to rescue one, and effort is on find the others,” said Assistant Conservator of Forests, Vinod Damor.

After the first capture in the morning, the rescuers made several failed attempts to rescue other crocodiles. “The water is 15-feet deep and so the rescuers cannot enter the water and capture them. We have been trying to capture the crocodiles using a grip through a long rope held from corner of the pond to the other. The major challenge here is to patiently wait for the reptiles to surface when they can be captured. They generally surface when the sun is out to maintain their body temperature, but since today it started raining after noon, our attempts failed,” Damor added. The forest department will now be placing cages for the crocodiles inside the pond to catch them.