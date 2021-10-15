Vadodara: 24-yr-old man ‘dies by suicide’

A 24-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Vadodara, in the first such case reported from the district.

The body of the deceased was found inside his apartment in Gotri October 13. After finding his body, the landlord alerted the Laxmipura police station of Vadodara. Police recovered a purported suicide note left behind by the deceased, a bank employee and UPSC aspirant. Police suspect that the man, who originally hails from Haryana, may have died at least two days ago.

The deceased had arrived in Vadodara a few months ago as a trainee employee of a nationalised bank and had recently been transferred to the another branch of the bank in the city.

The landlord of the deceased has told the police that on October 13, he received a call from the bank where the deceased was employed as he had not reported to work since October 8.

Laxmipura Police Inspector JH Chaudhari said that the police were awaiting visceral reports of the deceased to ascertain if he had also consumed poison before ending his life.

He said, “His family has told us that he had been speaking abnormally for the last few days over the phone… He was a UPSC aspirant and the family does not know if he was going through stress because of the same. In fact, he has also scribbled his suicide note on a UPSC form.” The police handed over the body of the deceased to his family.