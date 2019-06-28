Vadodara: 2 weeks after seven people died, worker falls ill while cleaning drain

A temporary sanitation worker from the Padra municipality was hospitalised after he inhaled toxic gases while cleaning a sewer of a public toilet near the Sardar Patel vegetable market in Padra on Thursday.

The incident occurred just days after seven people were killed while cleaning a septic tank at a hotel in Dabhoi earlier this month.

On Wednesday night, Ashok Babu, a contract sanitation worker and three others were called in by the officer of the sanitation department of the municipality to clean the drain of a public toilet located near gate 3 of the vegetable market in Padra.

As soon as Babu lowered himself into the manhole to clean it, he fell unconscious, having inhaled toxic gases.

Babu’s three colleagues, who had accompanied him to the site, immediately rushed him to a local hospital where he was given treatment.

Babu’s colleagues said the municipality had not provided the sanitation workers with any safety gear or mechanised equipment to clean the drains.

On Thursday evening, Babu was said to be stable after spending a day in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Chief Officer of the Padra Municipality KG Sonala was unavailable for comment.