Toggle Menu
Vadodara: 2 weeks after seven people died, worker falls ill while cleaning drainhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/ahmedabad/vadodara-2-weeks-after-seven-people-died-worker-falls-ill-while-cleaning-drain-5803733/

Vadodara: 2 weeks after seven people died, worker falls ill while cleaning drain

The incident occurred just days after seven people were killed while cleaning a septic tank at a hotel in Dabhoi earlier this month.

vadodara, sanitation worker, sanitation worker ill, sanitation worker hospitalised, hospital, septic tank cleaning, gujarat news, indian express news
On Wednesday night, Ashok Babu, a contract sanitation worker and three others were called in by the officer of the sanitation department of the municipality to clean the drain of a public toilet located near gate 3 of the vegetable market in Padra. (Representational Image)

A temporary sanitation worker from the Padra municipality was hospitalised after he inhaled toxic gases while cleaning a sewer of a public toilet near the Sardar Patel vegetable market in Padra on Thursday.

The incident occurred just days after seven people were killed while cleaning a septic tank at a hotel in Dabhoi earlier this month.

On Wednesday night, Ashok Babu, a contract sanitation worker and three others were called in by the officer of the sanitation department of the municipality to clean the drain of a public toilet located near gate 3 of the vegetable market in Padra.

As soon as Babu lowered himself into the manhole to clean it, he fell unconscious, having inhaled toxic gases.

Advertising

Babu’s three colleagues, who had accompanied him to the site, immediately rushed him to a local hospital where he was given treatment.

Babu’s colleagues said the municipality had not provided the sanitation workers with any safety gear or mechanised equipment to clean the drains.

On Thursday evening, Babu was said to be stable after spending a day in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Chief Officer of the Padra Municipality KG Sonala was unavailable for comment.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Disqualification Case: Resignation by Whatsapp should not be considered, Alpesh Thakor tells Gujarat HC
2 Surat fire: 2 officials of power company questioned
3 Vadodara: 5 held after video of man, woman being beaten up goes viral