Vadodara: 19-year-old arrested for spreading fake messages

The Vadodara Crime Branch on Sunday arrested a 19-year-old youth for allegedly spreading fake messages on social media. The accused has been identified as Salman Abdul Khan, a native of UP who works as a tailor near Ajwa road in Vadodara.

Police said they had received a complaint about Khan on their WhatsApp helpline number which has been exclusively launched for citizens to register complaints against any kind of violations. Khan had allegedly circulated images of a consignment of medicines at an airport claiming it to be from India. Along with the images he had also recorded and circulated a voice note stating that this consignment was for COVID-19 vaccines which arrived in India from the US. He went on to falsely claim that the vaccines were lethal in nature and were meant to vaccinate members from only one particular community, the police said.

Based on the message and the contact details received on the helpline number, the crime branch sleuths tracked down Khan and arrested him. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

38-year-old woman booked for flouting lockdown

A 38-year-old woman was booked by the Vadodara (rural) police for allegedly leaving her house along with her three kids in the middle of the night to reach her father’s house in Dabhoi town, police said.

According to the police, residents near Jantanagar in Dabhoi raised a hue and cry and blocked roads after they had learnt that four people had come to their neighbourhood from Nagarwada area in Vadodara, which has been declared as a ‘red zone’. Police and health officials from the district administration had reached the spot immediately to contain the situation.

On investigation, the police found that Ayesha Pathan lives in Patel faliya bordering Nagarwada area, but her house did not fall under the red zone and she was not quarantined. However, she was booked under IPC sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgayed by public servant), along with sections of the Epidemic Act for flouting lockdown rules.

“She had managed to reach Dabhoi along with her children post midnight. Although we have verified that her house was not under quarantine, proper protocol was not followed. She was immediately examined along with her kids and was sent back to her house. She claims that she had traveled in an auto to this place. We are still investigating the route she took and how she reached here,” said Investigating Officer Vinod Gavit.

