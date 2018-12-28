Vadodara: 14-year-old boy injured after being chased by mob for ‘theft’

A 14-year-old boy sustained serious injuries on Thursday when he fell down after he was chased by a mob for allegedly stealing a bag of Rs 1.85 lakh from the trunk of a two-wheeler.

Advertising

According to police, the complainant Thakorbhai Parmar (41) has alleged that he was waiting for his son near a cross road in Halol when a bird defecated on his shirt. He then moved to a nearby food stall to wash it. A man between 25-30 years of age, who has also been booked in the crime, lent him a bottle of water and began talking.

In the meantime, the 14-year-old boy opened the boot of the two-wheeler and ran with the bag full of cash accompanied by the former, police said.

People on the spot began chasing the two persons. While the other man managed to escape, the 14-year-old fell down and was caught by the mob.

The mob then handed the minor boy to the police who was taken to the hospital for treatment. A complaint has been registered against the boy and his accomplice under IPC sections 379 (theft) and 114 (Abettor present when offence is committed).