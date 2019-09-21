Vadodara: 11-year-old boy drowns in river

The Kalol fire-brigade team on Friday fished out the body of an 11-year-old boy who was swept away by the Ruparel river, while trying to cross it on Thursday evening. According to police, the boy identified as Hasim Tap, along with his friends Faizal Nana (10) and Mushtaqim Padawa (13), was on his way back home from their school when the incident took place.

“There is a road that leads to their house from the school, but the other boys informed us that they generally cross the river to and from the school as it is a shorter route. However, on Thursday due to heavy rains, the water level in the river was high but the children could not judge it and tried to cross the river,” said Police Inspector Vejalpur, R D Bharwad.

As the children tried to cross it, they started to drown. Two of them were saved by passers-by but Hasim was swept away with the river. “Our teams conducted search operations till late in the night but we could not trace him. On Friday, we resumed the search and found his body from 10 kms downstream,” he added. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Vejalpur police station.