From Vadnagar to Varanasi & back: Gujarat BJP plans bike rallies for Modi’s 25 yrs in public office

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TO MARK the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in public office – first as Gujarat Chief Minister and then as Prime Minister, the Gujarat BJP has organised a range of programmes under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. These will include motorcycle rallies from Vadnagar to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and back, a party statement issued on Wednesday said.
Participants in the bike rallies will carry water from several rivers of Gujarat to perform ‘jalabhishek’ at Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi and Ganga water to perform ‘jalabhishek’ at Hatkeshwar Mahadev temple in Vadnagar.
Vadnagar in Mehsana district of north Gujarat is PM Modi’s hometown and Varanasi is the Lok Sabha constituency from which he is elected.
Modi became Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. He has been holding a public office since then. In May 2014, he went on to become the Prime Minister. Next month, October 7, marks 25 years of Modi in public office as ‘head of state’. To mark the occasion, the Gujarat BJP has organised several programmes between September 17 and October 17. PM Modi’s birthday is on September 17.
The state BJP convened a workshop in Gandhinagar to discuss the programmes to be organised in the presence of the party’s Gujarat in-charge Tarun Chugh, state unit chief Jagdish Vishwakarma, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and organising secretary of the party in Gujarat Ratnakar, among others. Chugh is visiting Gujarat for the first time after being appointed as the state party in-charge recently, replacing Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in the post.
An official party release, quoting state organisation secretary Ratnakar, provided details of the campaign.
“A motorcycle rally will be organised from Vadnagar to Varanasi carrying water collected from Gujarat’s sacred rivers to perform a ‘jalabhishek (water ritual) for Kashi Vishwanathji. On the return journey, Holy Ganga water will be brought to Vadnagar to perform a ‘jalabhishek’ for Lord Hatkeshwar Mahadev in Vadnagar,” the statement said.
The Gujarat BJP’s media convener Prashant Vala said that around 500 members of the party’s youth wing in the state would embark on a rally from Vadnagar on 250 bikes, carrying water from the state’s rivers. “They will follow three different routes to reach Varanasi. On the way, they will spread the message of various developmental works done under PM Modi. Similarly, another set of 500 youth wing workers from the party in Uttar Pradesh will undertake a journey from Varanasi to Vadnagar on bikes with water from the Ganga,” Vala said.
About other programmes, the statement said, “…under the ‘Ashirwad No Deevdo’ (Lamp of Blessings) programme, beneficiary families (of various government schemes) of every polling booth will light a lamp to express gratitude for PM Modi’s 25 years of public service. This lamp will symbolise the collective resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.”
It added, “In schools, drawing and elocution competitions based on ‘Viksit Bharat’ and the PM’s service initiatives will be organized.
Exhibitions will also be held so that the vision of a developed India in children’s imaginations reaches families and society. The 25-year public service journey, public welfare schemes of the PM and the story of the country’s transformation will be presented to the people through musical street plays. At Anganwadi centres, information regarding nutrition, health, and women’s welfare schemes will be shared in simple language with the participation of children and their mothers. Anganwadi workers will be felicitated and entertaining activities will be held for children.”
Ratnakar said that rallies carrying the ‘Seva Jyoti’ (Flame of Service) would start from various directions in every village and district of Gujarat and converge at a designated location where the collective pledge for ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ will be taken. During these rallies, the PM’s service activities, public welfare schemes and the experiences of local beneficiaries will be presented.
The programmes will also include formation of ‘Human Rangoli’ at main public places and innovation challenge among students, startups, professionals and grassroot innovators.
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