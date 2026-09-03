From Vadnagar to Varanasi & back: Gujarat BJP plans bike rallies for Modi’s 25 yrs in public office

Modi became Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. He has been holding a public office since then. (PTI Photo)

TO MARK the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in public office – first as Gujarat Chief Minister and then as Prime Minister, the Gujarat BJP has organised a range of programmes under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. These will include motorcycle rallies from Vadnagar to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and back, a party statement issued on Wednesday said.

Participants in the bike rallies will carry water from several rivers of Gujarat to perform ‘jalabhishek’ at Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi and Ganga water to perform ‘jalabhishek’ at Hatkeshwar Mahadev temple in Vadnagar.

Vadnagar in Mehsana district of north Gujarat is PM Modi’s hometown and Varanasi is the Lok Sabha constituency from which he is elected.

Modi became Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. He has been holding a public office since then. In May 2014, he went on to become the Prime Minister. Next month, October 7, marks 25 years of Modi in public office as ‘head of state’. To mark the occasion, the Gujarat BJP has organised several programmes between September 17 and October 17. PM Modi’s birthday is on September 17.