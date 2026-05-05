Vadnagar horror: Dying man’s note reveals wife, child buried in house

The Mehsana Police on Monday found the skeletal remains of two persons – 29-year-old Priyanka and her 2-year-old daughter Pari – from a 3-feet shallow grave underneath her residence in Shahpur village of Vadnagar. They had been dead for six months, allegedly killed by Priyanka’s husband, Girish Babu Parmar, who himself died by suicide on Sunday.

The only survivor from the family is the couple’s other child – Chaahat – the twin of their daughter Pari, who is staying with a relative.

The discovery of the decomposing bodies came hours after the Vadnagar Police completed the panchnama of the body of Girish, who had died by suicide at GMERS Vadnagar Civil Hospital, around 11 km from his village. They had found a suicide note in his pocket wherein he had admitted to killing his wife and child six months ago and claimed that he was taking the extreme step.

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Inspector M N Dave of Vadnagar Police told The Indian Express on Tuesday, “Girish Parmar died by suicide at Vadnagar Civil Hospital on May 3. During the inquest, we found a note in his pocket that mentioned he had killed his wife and child by himself because both were suffering from mental health issues. He apologised for his actions and explained that he had taken the step because of the same.”

On Monday, the dead man was booked for murder on the basis of a complaint by Priyanka’s grandfather, Raman Amtha Yogi (75), who had been searching for her these past six months and eventually filed a missing person report at the same Vadnagar police station on April 18, after being exasperated by evasive answers given by her husband Girish, about their disappearance since September 18, 2025.

“Six months ago, Priyanka and Pari went missing, and Raman Yogi, who had cared for her since childhood, tried looking for both but whenever he asked Girish about their whereabouts, he used to get evasive answers and also refused to approach the police. It was Yogi who finally filed a missing persons report in April,” said Inspector M. N. Dave.

It was the investigation into this complaint that led police to suspect something was amiss. However, then came Girish’s dying declaration, hours before he had been summoned to give a statement to the Vadnagar Police regarding the disappearance of his wife and child.

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The next day, on May 4, the police went to Girish’s house in Shahpur village and searched for the burial spot mentioned in the suicide note. “There, outside a room, we found in the courtyard only one place where there were no tiles, just plaster. We called in the executive magistrate and began digging there. We found the two bodies at a depth of 3 feet. They were sent to GMERS Vadnagar Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination,” said Dave.

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On the history of the family, Dave said Girish worked as a diamond polisher at a unit in Vadnagar and had married Priyanka four years ago. Two years ago, she gave birth to twins, one of whom lived with them and the other with a relative.

On Girish’s death, suddenly, after six months of the alleged murders, Inspector Dave said, “The Head Constable investigating the missing persons report had been questioning all the family members and had called Girish Parmar to give a statement. We believe he died by suicide fearing that his crime would come to light.”

The remains of the two bodies have been sent for forensic examination, which will be followed by DNA analysis at the FSL to confirm their identities. Police are also investigating whether anyone else was involved in the deaths of Priyanka and Pari.