Friday, May 20, 2022
Vadnagar International Conference to be held annually, says state govt

The Gujarat government in association with the Ministry of Culture organised the three-day conference on Vadnagar with the intent to facilitate a dialogue and chart out actionable recommendations in archaeological heritage and culture.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 21, 2022 3:23:41 am
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The Vadnagar International Conference will be held every year as a part of the annual ‘Vadnagar Mahotsav’, said Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar in Gandhinagar.

“Gujarat is determined to preserve and promote further learning in the field. Through formal collaborations by signing MoUs with institutes such as Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar, CRDF-CEPT University and Anant University, among others, deeper research on relevant aspects of archaeology will be carried out,” he stated.

Inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on May 18, the conference saw participation from more than 2,500 experts, academicians, scholars and students.

On the concluding day, a thematic session on ‘Global perspectives on development of archaeological museums’, showcasing a world perspective on the subject, was held. Various dimensions on the role of technology in investigation, interpretation and presentation of artefacts, among others, were covered.

Addressing the conference, V Vidyavathi, Director General, Archaeological Survey of India, stressed the need to lay equal importance on drawing narratives as given on excavation activities.

The delegates also visited the archaeological excavation sites and historical monuments at Vadnagar, including the Kirti Toran, Sharmishtha Lake and the Buddhist excavated site, among others, as part of the conference.

