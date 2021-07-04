Vaccines from Centre have reduced; inoculating only 3 lakh a day: Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel

Admitting that people in Gujarat were facing difficulties in getting vaccinated, Nitin Patel, deputy chief minister on Saturday said the state is receiving just 3-4 lakh vaccine doses daily which is just half of the 9 lakh doses it used to receive earlier.

Addressing mediapersons after finishing his day-long visit to Bhavnagar district, Patel said, “On an average we are vaccinating 3 lakh people daily in Gujarat. The government and the health department have made arrangements to provide 5 lakh vaccine doses a day. We are giving vaccines daily to people, as per the quota of vaccines we are receiving (from Centre).”

When pointed out that the number of vaccination centres has decreased from 60 to 30 in Bhavnagar and the vaccination timings have been reduced, Patel said, “Earlier we had started 2,500 vaccination centres in Gujarat. During that time, for a few days we got up to 8-9 lakh doses and so we decided to quickly vaccinate as many people as possible… and so we increased the number of centres to 5,000. But since last few days, the quota we are receiving from the Centre and the vaccine manufacturers have reduced to 3-4 lakh and so people are facing difficulties. I had accepted this in the past too.”

He said that each vaccination centre across the state currently has a capacity to give 200-300 doses. “I have assured the people that everyone in Gujarat will be covered by vaccination,” he said adding that till Friday, 2.65 crore citizens have been vaccinated in Gujarat.

Talking about development of health infrastructure in Botad and Bhavnagar districts, Patel said of the five new medical colleges approved by the Centre, one will be built in Botad and the other in Morbi. Patel said he had conducted a meeting on Saturday morning to finalise the location and other details of the new medical college in Botad.

Patel also said that tender process for another 300-bed maternal and child health care hospital being built in Bhavnagar, has been completed. The deputy chief minister also visited leprosy hospital campus which has been used for Covid patients. He said the capacity of beds at this hospital can be doubled if there is a third wave of Covid in the state.

Patel said location for a 50-bed new mental hospital has been finalised within the leprosy hospital campus and the tender process has been completed. The minister said that currently 60,000 Covid tests still being conducted in Gujarat, but the number of new cases being reported daily have fallen to around 80.