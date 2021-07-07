Vaccine drive in Gujarat suspended for 2 days

AMC too issued a separate notification on Wednesday intimating that the vaccination drive shall remain suspended for next two days.

After the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) suspended Covid-19 vaccination drive for a day on Wednesday, the state health department announced that the inoculation drive will remain suspended state-wide for the next two days, that is July 8 and 9.

Gujarat on Wednesday managed to administer only 6,345 doses across the state after administering 2.17 lakh doses on Tuesday.

AMC too issued a separate notification on Wednesday intimating that the vaccination drive shall remain suspended for next two days.

As per sources in the health department, the vaccination has had to be suspended owing to “shortage in supply of vaccines.”

NHM Director Remya Mohan and immunisation officer Nayan Jani remained unavailable for comment on the reason for the suspension of the vaccination drive.

Gujarat, till date, has administered a total of 2.11 crore first doses and 61.53 lakh second doses.

The state added 65 new cases and no fatality was reported due to the infection. The state had last recorded zero Covid-19 death on March 11 this year and had reported a single-day surge as low as Wednesday’s in the second week of April 2020. As many as 13 districts did not report a single case on Wednesday.