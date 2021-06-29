Vaccination numbers dip in Gujarat as new Covid cases drop below 100

Since the state permitted walk-in registrations for 18-44 groups since June 21, short supply of vaccine doses has slowed down the drive. (Express Photo)

Vaccination number in Gujarat continued to dip on Monday with 2.49 lakh doses administered on Monday against 5.20 lakh doses administered last Monday, that is June 21.

Since the state permitted walk-in registrations for 18-44 groups since June 21, short supply of vaccine doses has slowed down the drive.

The past week has seen a gradual decline each day in the number of doses administered — from over five lakh doses to over four lakh doses, which then dipped to three lakh doses by June 25.

Of the 2.49 lakh doses, about 1.38 lakh doses were administered as first doses to the 18-44 years’ group across the state. Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, which was administering over 30,000 doses each day last week, is now giving 22,500 doses, as of Monday.

Gujarat on Monday reported 96 new cases of Covid-19 and three others succumbed to the infection. Meanwhile, across the state of the total 3,400 patients who are undergoing treatment, only 14 of them are on ventilators. At least 11 districts did not report a single new case or fatality on Monday.