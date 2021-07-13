Vaccination in Limbayat: Awareness drives, community leaders’ appeal encourage people

Appeal from religious leaders and initiatives by voluntary groups to get people vaccinated for Covid-19 have paid off in Surat with a large number of people from the Muslim community turning up for vaccination at Eidgah ground in Limbayat area over the past few days.

Volunteers of Faiz Group Circle have been campaigning to create awareness among the Muslim community on the benefits of Covid vaccination. Religious leader Saiyed Mustakali also appealed to the community to get vaccinated.

A few months ago, officials of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) organised a meeting of litterateurs, doctors and religious leaders of the Muslim community to create awareness about Covid vaccination but there was negligible response.

On Monday, the vaccination centre at Eidgah ground received 150 doses of Covishield vaccine but there were over 500 people waiting in queue to get vaccinated. Majority of them had to return without getting vaccinated.

Hamid Rana, member of Faiz Group Circle, said, “Our religious leader Saiyed Mustakali and his son Wahidali told us to get vaccinated and create awareness among people. We organised group meetings at different places in Limbayat, where Mustakali appealed to people to get vaccinated. We shared videos of such meetings in social media to spread the message. Apart from this, during the Friday prayer, a similar request was made at the mosque.”

The volunteers of the group also made representations to Limbayat zone head RJ Makadia and health officer SS Das to make arrangements for vaccination at Eidgah ground, he said.

“Tents were erected at our own expense and officials helped start the drive at Eidgah ground. We also made arrangements for people to be kept under observation for half an hour after vaccination. Over 50 volunteers help the authorities at the vaccination centre,” added Rana.

Head of Faizan Circle Group and religious leader Wahidali Saiyed told The Indian Express, “We created awareness among the Muslim community to go for vaccination without falling for rumours. It is our duty to remove such thoughts from the minds of people. We shared videos of us getting vaccinated to convince them and got good response. We also remain present at the vaccination centres at Eidgah ground to see that everything works peacefully.”

Limbayat Zone Health officer Dr SS Das said, “We started vaccination at Eidgah a few days ago and got immense response from the public. On the first day, around 1,000 doses were given, while on the second day, 250 doses were administered and today, 150 doses were given. Religious leaders and their team are helping a lot and have urged us to increase the doses but there is shortage of vaccine.”