Vaccination for 18-44 age group picks up, cases dip in Ahmedabad

At least 1.28 lakh doses were administered to beneficiaries in the 18-44 years age group, the highest till date for this category since vaccination opened on May 1.

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 3,255 new Covid-19 cases and 44 deaths, taking the total virus count to over 7.94 lakh infections and 9,665 fatalities.

Ahmedabad has reported a steady decline in cases over the last few days with 422 new infections recorded on the day, the lowest since March 21. Eight persons also succumbed to the infection Tuesday.

The peripheral districts of Anand, Banaskantha and Kheda, however, continued to report more infections. In Anand, the test positivity rate was recorded over six per cent even as the district’s largest hospital, Shree Krishna Hospital at Karamsad, continued to operate at full capacity on the day.

The cumulative test positivity rate in the state was recorded over three per cent, as per the data given by the state health bulletin. A total of 97,403 tests were conducted across Gujarat, it said.

This comes a day after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced that at least a lakh population in the age group will be vaccinated each day for a week. In 23 districts of the state, however, vaccination is yet to commence for the 18-44 age group.

At 9,676, the day’s count of recoveries was nearly three times more than the new cases, taking the total number of patients who have recovered so far to 7,22,741, officials said.